I generally do not like to kick a man when he’s down. I especially do not like to pile onto someone who has lost a political race. It’s no small thing to put your name on a ballot, and it is incredibly painful to lose. Jeering from idiots on the internet who would never themselves have the guts to run for anything doesn’t help.

Anyways, all that being said, I think we should take a few moments to laugh at and speak ill of John Cornyn.

I’m writing this in the hours before the polls close in his primary runoff against Ken Paxton, but I feel confident that the longtime incumbent senator is going to be destroyed by our incredibly corrupt and disgusting attorney general. Over the next 48 hours, a million think pieces will be written yet again analyzing what this race tells us about the new levels of depravity to which the GOP has sunk. There will be discussions about the old guard and the new MAGA primary electorate—as if it is not already a decade old, and as if Paxton has not been a major figure in Texas politics for close to two decades by now.

Maybe a grudging, strange new respect will form for Cornyn over the coming months as he joins Senators Cassidy and Tillis in offering the most modest pushback imaginable against our Nero-in-Chief. And then John Cornyn will be forgotten, and to the extent that he is remembered he will vaguely be thought of as that one Texas senator who wasn’t as bad as the other one: not as sleazy as Cruz, not as corrupt as Paxton, etc.

But I don’t think he should get away that easily.

No, it is as important to call out our gutless elected officials as it is to celebrate the brave ones. I hope John Cornyn is remembered for what he is: an incompetent and cowardly senator who put himself before his country.

I texted a politico friend about Cornyn’s coming defeat, and the friend replied that, yes, Cornyn is a victim of the disease that has infected one of our country’s two major parties.

Victim? Oh no. John Cornyn is not and never was a victim. Actually, he has had more agency in our country’s existential fight against Trumpism than roughly 99.999% of Americans. In 2021 there were exactly 100 people who could have put this sad and sorry chapter of American history behind us for good, and in that moment John Cornyn hid behind Mitch McConnell’s skirt, who was himself hiding behind a completely contrived constitutional justification for letting Trump get away with an attempted coup—as if McConnell himself wasn’t the reason the Senate trial was delayed until after January 20.

Fifty-seven United States senators were able to do the right and obvious thing and voted to convict and bar that evil man from ever holding public office again, including seven Republican senators. John Cornyn, however, could not do what his oath of office required. I’m sure the senator was very lawyerly and eloquent in his explanation of why the man sitting in the seat of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln shouldn’t have been held responsible for the feces his mob spread all over the walls of our seat of government—but you know, and I know, and John Cornyn knows, that this little man didn’t want a primary challenge six freaking years later.

And yet again the world is shown the fruits of every Faustian bargain ever made: you sell your soul, and in the end you lose your soul without even getting the object of your desire.

I’m pretty sure it was during his 2020 reelection campaign when Cornyn started using the “Big John” schtick. You see, Cornyn—this attorney and career politician, this lifelong striver for the next rung up—wanted the good people of Texas to know that he was a tough guy, a regular John Wayne. So Cornyn’s ads took to calling him “Big John,” and millions of dollars were poured into commercials showing him on horseback or bravely patrolling the southern border.

Politics is politics and it ain’t beanbag, but I wonder if Big John ever felt like a clown and ever reflected that his Democratic opponent was an honest-to-God tough guy who got shot down flying helicopters in Afghanistan and came back with Taliban shrapnel in her arms as a result. I don’t think Cornyn is capable of this kind of self-reflection, but if it happened I’m sure he told himself that he did what he had to do, and that when the moment of trying came, he would meet it and rise to the occasion.

But of course the moment came immediately, and Big John couldn’t summon even 1/100th of MJ Hegar’s courage.

Another comparison, just to underline that no one put a gun to John Cornyn’s head, that he was never some victim of circumstance: who is more manly, the tall Texan Big John Cornyn or the polite, respectful, teetotaling Mormon Mitt Romney? Both men are Republicans, both men were senators, both men are intelligent, both men took an oath of office to defend the Constitution. As far as I can tell, that’s where the similarities end, because Mitt Romney had enough spine and enough love of country to throw it all away if that’s what was required of him.

Our culture puts smarts as the first virtue because most writers and intellectuals are smart, but courage is the first virtue, as Aristotle explained, because it makes all the others possible. I can imagine Mitt Romney, had he been born a few decades earlier, joining the Navy and going to fight in the Pacific just like that other son of privilege, George H.W. Bush. I cannot imagine John Cornyn even going into the GOP cloakroom and confronting a peer who might say something mean to him.

What annoys the hell out of me about people like Cornyn—which is to say almost every person still active in GOP politics in Anno Domini 2026—is that they think they are all so smart and clever. They have, in their minds, figured out a way to do the dance, to be nimble, to stay in the game, and I guess people like Liz Cheney just didn’t know what they were doing? Adam Kinzinger talks often about how his fellow Republican congressmen would whisper to him that they were with him, but they couldn’t say so publicly because of the big mean scary voters—as if Adam wasn’t under the same pressures.

No. The difference isn’t intelligence or skill. The difference is courage and patriotism. These men without chests, as C.S. Lewis would call them, are not nimble or smart. They are cowards, and I for one will not let them forget it.

Most of politics is rhetoric, but there are times when all the fog clears and you can see people for who they really are. January 6th and its aftermath was one such moment, and history will never forget that Liz Cheney was shown to have bigger balls than John Cornyn.

Harsh? Again: no one put a gun to his head. He voted the way he voted, and I’m not the bad guy for pointing that out.

So goodbye and good riddance, Big John Cornyn. From your time as a judge, to the Texas Supreme Court, to state attorney general, to United States senator, you leave behind a superficially impressive résumé. But to what end? All of that experience and knowledge so that you could ride off into the sunset after introducing a bill to rename I-47 the “Trump Interstate” in a sad, desperate attempt to get an endorsement from a reality TV star who once tried a coup?

No statues will be built to honor what I’m sure you self-righteously call your “public service.” But if one is built, I hope it is of you sitting down reading The Art of the Deal like the little sycophant you’ve become.

A friend tells me that you probably won’t burn any bridges tonight because you want to keep open the possibility of joining some cushy D.C. lobbying firm where you can turn your decades of Senate ass-kissing into a pile of money. That seems like a fitting capstone to your life, and perfectly in line with the modern GOP.



All of the rationalizations, all of the bending, all of the time away from your family, all of the debasement, all of the begging, all of the humiliation - was it worth it, John?



Vote Talarico.