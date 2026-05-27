Michael Wood

Michael Wood

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Cathy Murphree's avatar
Cathy Murphree
May 27

I have left him a voice mail, more than once, to envision some years now his great grandkid, with last name Cornyn, in their history class, learning about how Republican senators failed their country, and that little kid slinking in their seat as their classmates turn around and ask, “Is that your great grandfather?”

What a shameful legacy he leaves.

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Jacqueline DesIsles's avatar
Jacqueline DesIsles
May 27

Well, I knew I liked you for your patriotism and for your clear eyed understanding of right and wrong. Now I see you read C. S. Lewis. Lovely. If you have not read Wendell Berry, Michael, may I suggest you do. All of it. The non fiction will stir you with his faithfulness to his own beliefs and his fiction will comfort you in the characters of his small Kentucky town. I know I am not addressing your topic, but tonight, I have to turn my heart and mind to those things that give me hope. And, for the record, good for you for calling a spade, a dirty little spade, a spade.

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