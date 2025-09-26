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Karen Christensen's avatar
Karen Christensen
Sep 26, 2025

I'm scared. Two reasons, both connected with history. First, the NYT just now: 'Hegseth appeared to address concerns about the meeting for the first time Friday morning, using his personal social media account. After a retired senior officer, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, tweeted that German generals were “called to a surprise assembly in Berlin” in 1935 and “required to swear a personal oath to the Führer,” the defense secretary responded with sarcasm. “Cool story, General,” Hegseth wrote.' Second, I remember what my friend William H McNeill said about the military. Bill was probably the most important world historian of the past century, and he was always reminding me not to take the military for granted--leaders depend on them, and sometimes fear them. Thanks for the deep dive into this.

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Jocelyn Wills's avatar
Jocelyn Wills
Sep 26, 2025

I have the very same thoughts on this roundup of the highest ranking soldiers and sailors we have. Kept me up for quite a while last night. I made phone calls to my senators and rep, when I finally woke up. One of them was Elizabeth Warren, on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, and I told her the same.

Surreal times, for sure.

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