If I’m going to give this Substack thing a real try, I don’t want it to be just another hot-take factory — one more place where I lob opinions about the latest news cycle. There’s already far too much of that (and I’m not especially good at it).

Still, I can’t resist writing about the mysterious meeting the Secretary of Defense has called with virtually all of the nation’s generals and admirals next week. At first, I didn’t think much of it — I even joked with friends that Hegseth must have read my rant earlier in the week and wanted the brass to figure out how to “deal with Michael Wood.”

But this morning I read in Charlie Sykes’s daily newsletter that retired four-star General Michael Hayden — former director of both the CIA and the NSA — is warning that the generals may soon be forced to choose where their first loyalty lies: the Constitution or Donald Trump. And that, frankly, has me terrified.

Because while Trump is president (and even if the Vice President somehow ends up elevated), the United States has only two options: clown show or catastrophe. Ever since the American people, in their infinite wisdom, decided to give the former game show host who once tried a coup another shot, we’ve been flipping a coin every day — praying it lands on “ridiculous” rather than “time-to-hide-under-your-desk.”

“Did the president just embarrass us again by having American soldiers roll out the red carpet for the war criminal Putin — the man who launched the largest war in Europe since 1945, who’s responsible for hundreds of thousands of needless deaths, who bombs civilians daily, and who has kidnapped perhaps 20,000 Ukrainian children?”

“Yes. But at least he didn’t tell him where our nuclear submarines are right now.”

“Oh, thank God.”

It’s the same with this meeting. I’m going to sketch out what I think is the most likely (ridiculous) and then the most dangerous (oh shit they’re gonna try a military coup).

The Most Likely Scenario

Say what you will about Trump and Co., but they excel at one thing: staging a show that fires up Fox News and the right-wing infotainment crowd. A few months ago, Trump hauled Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, into the Oval Office and publicly scolded him about supposed racial violence against white South Africans. Never mind that the photos shown were from another country, or that the statistics told a completely different story — the whole spectacle was choreographed. Odd behavior for the leader of the free world? Sure. But not so odd if you’ve spent any time wandering through conservative fever swamps, where the “plight of white South Africans (and Zimbabweans)” looms large.

The same goes for that grotesque Oval Office humiliation of Volodymyr Zelensky. You might think it was a blunder — but it wasn’t. It was theater, carefully staged for a conservative media ecosystem that has spent the last three years convincing itself that the man bravely leading his country against Russia’s savage war of aggression is actually a corrupt, drug-addicted Nazi.

Pete Hegseth wasn’t tapped to be Secretary of Defense and War and Lethality and Pull-Ups because of his visionary plans to restructure the U.S. military for 21st-century threats. He got the job because Trump knew he would never say, “No, sir,” and because he looks good on TV. That’s it. Hegseth, a veteran, carved out his niche railing against the “woke military” and “weak generals.” He even wrote a book about it. But his natural habitat is the makeup chair, prepping to play “serious person” on television. When his nomination looked doomed, he saved himself not with policy chops but by theatrically yelling at reporters — and Trump loved it.

So next week? Expect more of that. Something along the lines of: “Y’all are woke, I’m a real man, and from now on I expect everyone to use the word ‘lethal’ at least twice in every sentence.”

At best, the generals may be introduced to some sort of big DoD reorganization or command consolidation. And here’s the maddening part: sometimes MAGA actually identifies a real problem — but then they “solve” it in the dumbest, most destructive way possible. Take USAID and parts of the State Department: ripe for reform, yes. But instead of tackling that like a serious country would, they handed the project to an (allegedly) drug-addicted billionaire and a crew of people with names like BigBallz to burn it all down while wasting money in the process. I expect something similar here.

Sure, maybe we do have too many generals and admirals, and yes, some command structures could be streamlined. Smart people have written smart proposals on this. And I’ll admit there were some “woke” initiatives around 2016 that made me cringe (I remember watching an excellent Staff Sergeant give a very professional brief on DoD guidelines for gender reassignment surgery — but let’s be honest, our infantry time could have been better spent). Still, if that’s what this meeting is about, it hardly requires a grand gathering of the nation’s top brass — unless the real goal isn’t reform but spectacle: a big performance about “saving money” or “fixing the military.”

Or maybe there is a new press policy that for some reason needs to be delivered in person.

Or maybe Hegseth will deliver a sermon on operational security and the dangers of discussing highly sensitive war plans over unsecure apps like Signal. Because heaven forbid an officer ever blurt out to enemy spy agencies: “Our pilots are leaving at this time and will be in this place at that time.” Can you imagine anything so reckless?

The Worst Case Scenario

If a man from the future showed up tomorrow and said, “Trump ordered the military to kill or arrest every congressional Democrat,” no one would respond, “Come on, that doesn’t sound like Donald Trump!”

I have full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome — and honestly, it’s the only way to see the world clearly. I would put nothing past the man who sent a mob to attack Congress after losing an election and nearly torched the global economy with his “Liberation Day” tariffs (and I still don’t think he even knows what a tariff is). He will do literally anything he thinks he can get away with.

As a country, we’ve crossed red lines I never imagined we’d cross. Remember when active-duty Marines were sent to Los Angeles? That’s just normal now. If troops were deployed to New Orleans tomorrow, I’m not sure it would even make the front page. Remember the pathetic military parade? Remember active-duty soldiers being encouraged by their Commander-in-Chief at Fort Bragg to boo Democrats?

If you haven’t noticed that we’re sliding from a stable, first-world democracy into a Latin American–style caudillo basket case, it might be because the human brain can only absorb so much chaos before it shuts down.

The officers might be told, in so many words, next week that they must choose between Trump and the Constitution. As I wrote earlier this week, that should be a slam-dunk question — the kind any second lieutenant could answer without hesitation. And I have no doubt that most of our general officers would make the right call. But this is the real world, and not all of them will.

Here’s the nightmare scenario I can’t shake: the Defense Department is preparing both the military and the public to grow comfortable with large-scale troop deployments in major American cities. The risk isn’t that the midterm elections won’t happen — cancelling them outright would be too shocking, even for the lowest-information voter. No, this is a “boil the frog” strategy. Step by step, we’ll see deployments into cities (especially blue districts) under the guise of fighting crime and protecting “election integrity.” And if Democrats come up short next year, well — that will only be treated as further “proof” that past elections were stolen.

Like I said: full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In closing, let me leave you with more pessimism. Whatever happens next week — whether it’s the most likely outcome, the nightmare scenario, or something in between — it will be one more symptom of our country’s drift into decadence.

When I had command of Marines, I made it a rule not to talk too long or without necessity. I learned that from Ulysses S. Grant, one of the greatest soldiers a democracy ever produced. He believed officers who droned on were more concerned with appearances than substance. And he was right: forcing subordinates to stand and listen for hours might be a lawful order, but it’s also selfish and wasteful.

The men and women traveling for this meeting — along with their senior enlisted advisors — are serious people with serious responsibilities. Yet they’re being pulled away from their duties for what amounts to a dog-and-pony show that could just as easily have been handled with an email, a written order, or a meeting of far fewer generals. That is decadence: the illusion that politics, military policy, foreign affairs, war, and peace are little more than another TV segment, more fodder for the pundits.

Next week, our generals and admirals will sit politely and listen. And the only people who will benefit are in Beijing.