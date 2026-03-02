Earlier this year, the Iranian government shut off the internet and killed perhaps more than 20,000 protesters. The Economist reports that authorities forced families to pay a “bullet tax” to recover the bodies of their loved ones—in other words, the regime made them reimburse the butchers for the ammunition used to murder their sons, daughters, cousins, aunts, and uncles. What absolute monsters.

That anecdote has occupied my mind over the past 24 hours as I consider what happens next. It’s hard to see how a country goes from that to some sort of transitional, “truth and reconciliation commission”-type government.

As I wrote yesterday, I view this war with deep skepticism, but I always want what’s best for my country. Truly: no political setback for Donald Trump and MAGA justifies even one sailor’s or airman’s life. Yet I cannot see how this ends well.

War is politics. War is politics. War is politics. Clausewitz said it best, yet every generation falls into the trap of treating war as a contest of body counts. Killing the enemy often helps achieve political objectives, but body counts alone do not determine victory. Every war eventually reminds us of this truth. Still, in the next conflict we gape at the tactical and technical proficiency of our armed forces and forget to place it in strategic context.

An American officer once told General Giap, the military leader of the Vietnamese Communist forces, “You know you never defeated us on the battlefield.” Giap replied, “That may be so, but it is also irrelevant.” I do not suggest that the IRGC will wage a decade-long insurgency that slowly erodes American political support. I simply argue that bombing 2,000 locations, as we seem to have done, and killing large numbers of people will not automatically produce strategic success. If our objective is regime change, then explain how that unfolds. I suspect the best case mirrors Venezuela (so far), while the worst case resembles a much larger Syria-type civil war.

Despite my skepticism, I stand with the Iranian people who would dance on the Ayatollah’s grave. But how many Iranians support the regime? Twenty percent? Does that percentage rise outside big-city Tehran? More importantly, if you had killed thousands of people only weeks ago—if blood stained your hands—would you welcome regime change now? Iran cannot move from “pay this bullet tax” to “let’s build a new country together” in six weeks.

Yesterday I described the IRGC as a state within a state. I meant that it operates as more than a military force. It controls major business interests across the country, plays an active political role, and maintains ties with regional actors. The Basij militias, which have policed neighborhoods and towns for decades, likely remain intact. Our expensive and rapidly depleting munitions will not eliminate everyone connected to these organizations or to the broader regime. Those men will not sit quietly and wait for someone to take away their businesses and wealth and then string them up from a lamppost like Mussolini.

Iran is huge. Ninety million people. Multiethnic. Mountainous. Can a country the size of New Jersey—Israel—plus part of the U.S. Navy truly wrap their arms around it? We will lose interest. Our simple-minded commander-in-chief will pivot to his next set of threats—Cuba? Nicaragua? Mexico? Panama? Denmark again? Meanwhile, we will begin to exhaust our supply of precision-guided munitions. Generals in Europe and admirals in the Pacific will warn about readiness in their theaters. We will declare victory and withdraw. What comes next is what concerns me.

In the best case is still really bad: some regime or IRGC faction seizes power and shoots whomever it deems necessary. This time, however, that faction will claim victory over the Great Satan because the regime survived—much as Hezbollah claimed victory in 2006 simply by enduring its war with Israel.

In the worst case, Iran descends into a larger and bloodier version of the Syrian civil war—inside one of the world’s largest oil producers and beside another. Syria’s Alawite minority comprises roughly 12% of the population there, yet it sustained a brutal war for more than a decade. If roughly one-fifth of Iranians support their regime, violence in Iran could exceed even Syria’s catastrophe. That scenario would unleash consequences so severe that words barely capture them.

Consider just a few fault lines. Iraq is majority-Shia but Arab, with parties and militias that maintain varying degrees of loyalty to Tehran. Saudi Arabia is Sunni yet governs a significant Shiite population in its oil-rich Eastern Province. Iran’s Kurdish population has long pursued its own homeland and now navigates tense relations with both Syria’s new government and Turkey. Secular and liberal Iranians clash with their more conservative compatriots. Russia, though stretched thin, might seek to restore its credibility after losing Bashar al-Assad in Syria in 2024. Russia might relish the chance to say “you have been giving Ukraine intelligence, arms, and tips on how to kill our soldiers and now it is our turn”.

I can sketch grim scenarios all day. I struggle to see is the path from “we destroyed people and infrastructure” to “the United States and Iran now stand in a better place.”

For years I have taken a hawkish stance on Iran. I can imagine supporting a war if a president presented Congress with a clear rationale and a coherent plan. Such an effort would demand prudence and statesmanship on the level of George H.W. Bush and Brent Scowcroft. It would require disciplined alliance management, steady military leadership, a nuanced reading of American public opinion, and the ability to survey the entire global chessboard—China, Russia, the global economy, all of it.

Instead, we elected idiots who appointed more idiots.

Pray for our troops.