Michael Wood

Michael Wood

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Bob Cox's avatar
Bob Cox
Mar 2

Didn't Petraeus or some other general ask the same question as the invasion of Iraq began in 2003?

Another well reasoned analysis by Michael Wood, a veteran of the 20-year poorly thought out misadventure in Iraq.

Maybe the Trump chorus line in Congress will now ask more questions? Nah, that will not happen anytime soon.

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Dennis Hammer's avatar
Dennis Hammer
Mar 2

Brilliant analysis. Hope it's read by those who can help stop the madness.

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