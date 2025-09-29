Michael Wood

Michael Wood

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August F Siemon's avatar
August F Siemon
Sep 30, 2025

Much more articulate, but exactly what I was thinking the morning after Trump's 2024 election. We are not promised peace and stability. It is a gift given to us by our ancestors.

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Nancy Schwei's avatar
Nancy Schwei
Sep 29, 2025

Frightening, and because I realize how incredibly intelligent you are, I hope many others are paying attention to you.

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