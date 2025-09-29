Some people in my life, I think, have grown concerned about me over the past five years as Trump Derangement Syndrome has gradually taken hold of my brain, and I’ve started saying things like, “Donald Trump is a threat to our republican system of government, and MAGA is a fascist movement that, at best, risks turning our country into a third-world, former-Soviet-republic-style kakistocracy.”



To those people I say this: I’m also worried that he is going to get us all killed. Let me explain.

There’s a certain kind of dorm-room, pro–nuclear weapons sophomore argument that goes something like this: Actually, nukes are good! The 20th century was the bloodiest in human history—WWI killed about 40 million people, WWII about 80 million. The only reason we avoided WWIII, the argument goes, is because of nuclear weapons. Think about it: the U.S. and the USSR almost certainly would have gone to war if they hadn’t both been staring down the barrel of mutually assured destruction. Nukes kept the Cold War cold, and the second half of the century was—relative to the first—an era of peace, prosperity, and progress.

It’s the kind of too-clever-by-half, counterintuitive take that only a pretentious 20-year-old could make—which I know, because I made it when I was a pretentious 20-year-old.

I’ve been working my way through Nassim Taleb’s Incerto series (about a decade after everyone else), and in The Black Swan he tells the story of the turkey: every day the turkey is fed and cared for, which only reinforces its belief that the world is safe and the farmer is his friend—until, of course, the day before Thanksgiving.

So yes, the world hasn’t seen 1945-level carnage for 80 years. But that doesn’t mean we’re safe. We could make up for all that “lost time”—and then some—tomorrow.

The Pax Americana is ending, and I don’t see how we can avoid an explosion—so to speak—of new members joining the nuclear club. Americans are famously indifferent to foreign policy, and even among elites it rarely sparks much passion. Yet this is probably the most important story of our time.

The most consequential developments of an era rarely announce themselves in headlines. They often appear trivial in the moment, only revealing their weight in retrospect: Saudi students taking flight lessons while showing a strange disinterest in how to land the airplanes; Serbian nationalists founding a little-known group called “The Black Hand”; the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna turning away a frustrated 18-year-old Austrian with artistic pretensions.

In the same way, I suspect today’s seemingly quiet decisions will prove momentous. Around the world, leaders and would-be leaders are beginning to think: we need nukes. And I think it’s only a matter of time before Japan, South Korea, Germany, Poland, Australia, and perhaps even the Baltic States decide: “we’re not going to get Ukrained”. And that’s just the so-called “good guys.” I’ll have more to say elsewhere about how misguided the Iraq War was—how it may be the original sin that locked us into this miserable timeline—but for now let me put it this way: if you’re a brutal despot worried about survival, making a nuclear dash now looks like a rational move. Would you rather be Saddam Hussein or the Kim family? I think we know what Muammar Gaddafi’s answer would be.

(Speaking of the 20th century—I can’t say I’m thrilled about the idea of Germany or Japan going nuclear. I know times have changed, but the future is a very long time, and if we can avoid that outcome, we probably should.)

In pharmacology there’s a quip: the first pill costs a few billion dollars, the second pill just a few cents. Nuclear weapons programs don’t come that cheap, but the same logic applies. The Manhattan Project was unimaginably expensive and complex, but once the puzzle was solved, reproducing it wasn’t nearly as difficult. America’s brief nuclear monopoly was shortened by Soviet espionage, but in truth it was only a matter of time before others cracked the code.

This is the dynamic President Kennedy had in mind in 1963 when he warned that by the mid-1970s there could be 15–20 nuclear powers, with more to follow. Today, there are nine—counting Israel, not counting Iran (which, despite Trump’s assurances, may yet make the nuclear dash I mentioned earlier).

That number is not still in the single digits by accident. For more than half a century, the United States—under presidents of both parties—has built and sustained a global non-proliferation regime that has worked surprisingly well. This has included formal agreements like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, multilateral initiatives to keep the lid on dangerous technology, inspection regimes, economic sanctions, and a mix of diplomatic sticks and carrots. Even the harshest critics of the so-called “international community” would have to admit: it’s worked better than anyone had a right to expect.

But above all, we built alliances in Europe and Asia that extended America’s nuclear umbrella to friends living in dangerous neighborhoods. Yes, it was expensive. Yes, it placed a burden on the American soldier and taxpayer. And yes, American presidents were right to complain—as presidents of both parties regularly did—that our allies needed to shoulder more of the cost and invest more in their own defense.

But it worked. It allowed millions of people—and their children, and their grandchildren—to live year after year without facing a nuclear holocaust. That system is over. Instead of adjusting our alliances, tightening them, or even playing hardball to push Europe into spending more on defense, Donald Trump has effectively ended NATO—or at least America’s role in it. We will either refuse to honor our Article V commitments, or we’ll be so vague about them that we risk stumbling into World War III by accident. A few weeks ago, when Russian drones violated the airspace of NATO-member Poland, the President of the United States—the Leader of the Free World, the Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful military in history—tweeted: “Here we go!” What the hell is that supposed to mean? This isn’t four-dimensional chess. It’s not some clever “madman” theory of international relations designed to keep adversaries off balance. It’s geopolitics run by a man with soup for brains, surrounded by Fox News personalities—and he may well be gone long before the consequences of his actions are fully felt. As French diplomat Benjamin Haddad put it last year: “We cannot leave the security of Europe in the hands of voters in Wisconsin every four years.” France, of course, already has nuclear weapons. But Haddad was surely saying aloud what diplomats from Warsaw to Tokyo are already whispering to each other.

Each time a new country crosses the nuclear threshold, the risk of disaster doesn’t rise in a neat, linear fashion—it compounds, more like exponentially. I’m not one to romanticize the Cold War. It was incredibly dangerous: two superpowers, each with thousands of warheads far more powerful than those dropped on Japan in 1945, staring each other down. The fact that it never went hot doesn’t mean it couldn’t have. But a basically two-sided system could be managed—by adults, by people of at least moderate intelligence.

What we’re heading toward now is a multi-sided nuclear chessboard. And in case you haven’t noticed, the American people no longer seem insistent that their leaders be moderately intelligent adults. In such an environment, the odds of miscalculation eventually catching up with us are not low—they might be inevitable.

India and Pakistan fought a short war only a few months ago. It didn’t go nuclear. The next one might. What if the next Pakistani general to seize power is another Yahya Khan—drunk, reckless, and in command of the Bomb? What if the next time the Indian Air Force falters, the Prime Minister feels compelled to overcompensate by moving nuclear forces closer to the brink of Armageddon? Speaking of overcompensation, consider this scenario: muddled signals from Donald Trump—the Baltic equivalent of “Here we go!”—embolden Vladimir Putin to finally attempt his life’s ambition of breaking NATO and he bombs Tallinn outright.

In Washington, the little man in the Oval Office—who doesn’t understand anything and isn’t competent enough to organize a military parade—feels personally insulted. He orders U.S. nuclear forces to the highest state of readiness. Moscow misreads the move and decides to strike first, launching its own nukes. And then we’re off to the races.

I know it sounds insane. But remember: we live in the worst timeline. The head of the Pentagon is a Fox & Friends weekend host, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services is an anti-vaccine crank who once struggled with heroin addiction.

Now take that terrifying dynamic and multiply it— by Germany, Turkey, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Poland, Estonia, and who knows who else. As John McCain used to say: “It’s always darkest before it goes pitch black.”

Here we go, indeed.

This is the point in the essay where I’m supposed to offer optimism and solutions. So here’s my best attempt: the Democratic Party—or some new political force—has to stop losing elections and, as much as possible, pull American foreign policy and the military away from the America Firsters of MAGA.

And once in power, recognize this for what it has always been: a problem to be managed, not solved. The task is simply to keep the nuclear taboo intact for one more decade, then pass it to the next guy to do the same. Maybe eventually the world calms down, liberal democracy spreads, and we make it through this dangerous period largely unscathed. Maybe we colonize other planets, and nuclear war no longer threatens our species. I don’t know. Don’t overthink it—just survive one decade at a time.

But let’s be honest: winning every election is nearly impossible to achieve, even if Democrats were capable of righting their ship—something I’m increasingly unsure of. There will always be an economic downturn, a bad news cycle, a weak candidate, or some unexpected shock. Every four years we’re told this is the most important election of our lifetimes. Maybe 2024 actually was.

Elections have consequences, and one of them is going to be a more unstable world—even if the worst effects aren’t felt until after 2029. I had hoped that last year the American people might finally learn that the presidency is not a job fit for just any clown. Now I fear that if we ever do learn that lesson again, it will be the same way our grandfathers did: standing atop a mountain of skulls.