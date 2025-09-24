Everything Donald Trump touches is diminished — if not killed outright. So far the United States military has largely resisted that corrosive dynamic, but the cracks are beginning to show. It is imperative that every officer in the Armed Forces do what they can to protect the integrity of their institutions and the honor of the enlisted men and women they lead.

I deployed to Afghanistan twice as a Marine infantry officer and received two very different legal briefs before each deployment. Before the first deployment, my battalion’s legal affairs officer said something like this:

“Everyone understands you’re going to war — this is a fight full of danger, ambiguity, and an enemy who does not wear a uniform. The Uniform Code of Military Justice and the law of armed conflict will not prevent you from protecting yourself or your buddies. Those rules are there to help you do your job, not to stop you from doing it. If you’re in a high-stress situation without perfect information and you later learn you made a bad decision, the law is there to shield you — provided you can honestly explain what you saw and why you believed there was hostile intent or a hostile act. Come to me and tell me the situation; I’ll have your back.”

Before my second deployment, as best as I can recall, the brief went like this:

“If you break the law, I don’t care that you’re a Marine — we will throw the book at you and put you in jail. Good luck.”

I harbor a near-bottomless resentment toward Donald Trump for what he’s done to my country and how he daily humiliates us before the rest of the world and history. Now I must add another grievance: he’s pushing me to adopt the jaundiced line of that second JAG from thirteen years ago.

Personally, I never felt constrained by the rules of engagement in Afghanistan. Yes, there were frustrating moments — an enemy fighter ducked into a building, the drone lost “positive ID,” and we couldn’t strike — but those moments were rare. I never wanted to rain death and destruction indiscriminately on poor farmers trying to feed their families in a warzone. We did plenty of killing when it was necessary, and it’s a point of pride that the U.S. military does not commit war crimes or celebrate the deaths of civilians the way, say, Russia has in Ukraine.

For the past twenty-five years I’ve heard right-wing pundits and barroom blowhards carp about how “pansy” we are for respecting human life — how we should simply obliterate places like Helmand Province to “solve the problem.” Mostly I bit my tongue. But now those voices are in charge of the country and the Pentagon. (Footnote: I’ve also heard grieving families of fallen soldiers use similar language. Their grief is sacred; they need a place to put it. If that kind of talk helps someone get out of bed in the morning, I’m willing to give it wide latitude.)

If the U.S. military is to remain a force with moral authority and cohesion, officers must insist that our institutions — and the people who serve in them — are defended from both external threats and corrosive political influence. That duty is part of the oath we took to protect and preserve the Constitution and the honor of those we lead.

I guess the U.S. military is just killing people in the Caribbean now. Why are we doing this? Good question. The New York Times noted in one of its early reports: “Pentagon officials were still working Wednesday on what legal authority they would tell the public was used to back up the extraordinary strike in international waters.” In other words, the strike came first — and only afterward did Pentagon officials leaf through the law books for a justification. That is terrifying, and it seems to be becoming routine.

A few months (and about 5,000 outrages) ago, Jonathan V. Last at The Bulwark wrote about Donald Trump’s proposal to use El Salvador’s prisons as an offshore dumping ground — a place free from habeas corpus or the rule of law. As he often does, JVL highlighted the asymmetry Democrats and defenders of democratic norms always face with Trump’s lawlessness: we care about institutions, norms, and mores. JVL argued that Democrats should make it clear to Nayib Bukele right now that when they return to power, they will hold him and his country accountable for any illegal or damaging actions carried out at Trump’s behest.

I don’t want to detour into Merrick Garland or the wisdom of prosecuting Trump after January 6, but there is an argument that appeals to pro-democracy people like me: we don’t want the United States to look like a third-world country where those in power weaponize the state against their political enemies. Better to preserve the taboo and just move on.

But here’s the problem: we’re speeding toward being governed like a third-world country anyways, and MAGA has none of those compunctions. They want to wield state power to punish their enemies.

Military officers need to hear this today: if they follow illegal orders during the Trump administration, they will be held responsible.

Veterans are usually imagined in one of two caricatures: flawless, hyper-competent heroes who can adapt to anything, or fragile cases who must be handled with kid gloves lest past trauma unravel them. The truth is more mundane. Most Marines, soldiers, airmen, and sailors are neither; we’re just people placed in extreme circumstances trying to do our jobs, stay alive, and build respectable careers. Officers respond to incentives like everyone else, and from the outside it looks as if all the incentives right now point toward violating the law if that’s what they’re ordered to do.

Maybe nobody has spelled it out this way, but it’s in the air: the President isn’t the type to be told “no,” and the SecDef seems obsessed with the word “lethality”. Don’t rock the boat, the logic goes — and besides, this administration isn’t going to press legal issues very hard. Hell, they fired most of the lawyers.

No — the message needs to come from Democrats, and especially from Democrats in Congress who have worn the uniform: the rule of law will return to the Armed Forces soon, so keep your nose clean. Yes, you might get a negative Fitness Report or be passed over for promotion if you refuse an unlawful order. But if you illegally fire that missile or sink that boat full of migrants, you could end up at Fort Leavenworth.

I absolutely hate that this has to be said. I’m a Marine — we say “KILL” as a shorthand for agreement or enthusiasm (“Hey, here’s some hot coffee.” “Kill.”). But if sinking boats in the Caribbean without any legal authority doesn’t trigger moral revulsion, what will? Where do we draw the line if we’re going to disregard the rule of law and then look for justifications after the bloodshed? Do we wait for gun runs against children in the New Mexico desert? Or for a nuke dropped on Caracas?

To get personal for a moment: on one deployment my battalion commander often spoke about “keeping our honor clean.” I understood him then, but I didn’t fully appreciate what he meant until more than a decade had passed. It would have been an almost unbearable burden for young Marines to carry for the rest of their lives if we had simply unloaded on everything that moved — even children. Even now I’m haunted by a time I told a young Marine to fire after he said he’d seen one of the bad guys. It wasn’t — it was an elderly man in the wrong place at the wrong time. We provided medical care and evacuated him by helicopter to one of our hospitals; as far as I know, he survived.

Who in the chain of command — the helicopter pilots in the Caribbean, the drone operators in Nevada — is thinking about the burden that might be laid on those under their authority if these are boats full of trafficked children? Or is their mental effort consumed by which statute or precedent they’ll bend to justify the strike in an after-action report?

If Democrats make it known to the military that there will be real consequences for violating the law, it will be a huge gift to the service members who, I’m sure, are alarmed by the direction things are heading. They need cover — something to point to when they say, “I’m sorry, sir, but you’ll have to find someone else for that. Look at what this congressman said. I’m not signing up for lawyers or a stint in the brig over this.”

To be crystal clear: I’m talking about illegal orders. Elections have consequences. The person at the top of the chain of command is a probably mentally ill former reality-TV star, and the next in line is a Fox & Friends weekend host with a troubling history of alcohol issues. America chose this, and as H. L. Mencken put it, “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”

If the Secretary of Lethality and War and Pull-Ups orders his generals to hop on one foot while painting the rocks in front of his house light blue, that’s a stupid order — but it’s lawful, and all they can do is salute and paint. Illegal orders are another matter entirely, and Democrats — especially those who have worn the uniform — should be loud and unambiguous: do not follow unlawful orders, and you will be defended by the rule of law when it returns.

A friend of mine with deep political experience told me this is a trap for Democrats — and he might be right. No one should expect the same American public that watched January 6th unfold on live television and then re-elected the man responsible to resist the cheap line of attack: “DEMOCRATS LOVE DRUG TRAFFICKERS, MAGA WANTS TO KILL THEM.”

Honestly, I don’t care. I’m alarmed by a hundred things at once: the FCC being used to threaten free speech, the brazen gerrymandering in Texas tilting the playing field for the GOP, a president who thinks he can unilaterally set tariffs like a king, and a Supreme Court that not long ago basically said he is a king. All of that is serious. But we cross into another, more dangerous world if the military is transformed into a Republican Guard — loyal not to the Constitution, but to one man and one party.

A few months ago it was reported that Trump held private Oval Office meetings with generals up for promotion. Sure, it’s within his prerogative to speak with them. But I’d bet my house the word “Constitution” never once came up in those conversations. I think — even if he never utters the words aloud — the president wants generals who will respond “aye aye, sir” when he says “shoot the protesters”. The founders understood that of all the threats to liberty and self-government, one towered above the rest: the man on a horse, the man with the guns, the Caesar who could bend an army to his personal ambition. That is why they created a government in which the president is commander-in-chief, yes, but the military pledges allegiance to the Constitution and operates under laws set by Congress. In other words, a military that belongs to the American people — not to a would-be tyrant.

The SecDef and the rest can chant ‘lethal’ until the word loses all meaning. If standing up for the rule of law makes me sound like a scold or a busybody, then I’ll embrace it—because the alternative is a military loyal to a man instead of the Republic. Semper Fi.