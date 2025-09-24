Michael Wood

Michael Wood

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Katina's avatar
Katina
Sep 24, 2025

Michael, this essay should be read by a much wider audience. I hope you’ll submit it to the NYT and/or WSJ.

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Jane Mathis's avatar
Jane Mathis
Sep 24, 2025

Michael, thanks for eloquently speaking about those in power who weaponize the state against their political enemies.🇺🇸

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