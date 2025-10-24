“…for MacGuineas [of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget], one of the greatest dangers is not simply the debt itself, but the growing sense of complacency surrounding it. ‘The reality is that we’re becoming distressingly numb to our own dysfunction,’ she said. ‘We fail to pass budgets, we blow past deadlines, we ignore fiscal safeguards, and we haggle over fractions of a budget while leaving the largest drivers untouched.’” – Fortune, October 23, 2025



August 24, 2039

“I remember arguing about what to do with the budget surplus back in 2000,” said one longtime Washington hand, nursing a drink at a bar in Georgetown where much of the capital had gathered to watch the final passage of the Fiscal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2037. “That seems as distant now as George Washington himself.”

When the end came, it came all at once. Two years into the post-American age, the country is still struggling to absorb its new reality: higher taxes, fewer jobs, collapsing healthcare, a gutted social safety net, and a military in retreat. The nation’s heart broke over the story of a laid-off machinist in Missouri who drove three hours to find an open hospital after his young daughter broke her arm — only to face a $35,000 bill. “I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Matt Anderson told The New York Times. “It might as well have been five million. I can’t pay it.”

For generations, the United States seemed immune to the fiscal and political fates that felled lesser states. Its debt was colossal, but so was its credibility. Its currency was the world’s foundation, its military the world’s police, its democracy the world’s model. Then, in the 2020s and 2030s, the numbers stopped adding up — and the myth of permanence collapsed.

When the U.S. federal debt-to-GDP ratio passed 160%, the math became impossible to ignore. Interest payments exceeded defense and Medicare combined and the bond market finally revolted. Treasury auctions failed, yields spiked, and for the first time in history, investors demanded a risk premium for holding U.S. debt. The Federal Reserve could no longer stabilize both prices and the dollar. The world’s “risk-free” asset had become risky – and then came the deluge.

There would be no bailout, of course. America was too large, too central, for the International Monetary Fund to rescue. There simply was not enough money in the world. The emergency was global, deep, painful and dwarfed the 2008 housing crisis.

The Collapse

The panic began in Washington but soon engulfed the world. In a desperate bid to calm the bond markets, Congress pushed through the Fiscal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2037 — a grim package of austerity that paired sweeping spending cuts with the steepest tax increases in modern history. It took five failed votes and ten days of chaos before the nearly broken Speaker of the House pleaded with his colleagues: “As painful as this will be, if we don’t show the world that we can bring revenues and spending roughly into line, we may not have a country in eighteen months.” The measure passed at last — by a single vote in each chamber.

Marginal tax rates on middle incomes rose to 43%, the top bracket to 70%. Consumption was hit with a new 10% “stability levy.” Loopholes and carve-outs — including the popular mortgage-interest deduction and tax breaks for retirement saving — were abolished. Social Security benefits were trimmed, Medicare reimbursements cut, and federal transfers to states slashed. Even defense spending, once sacrosanct, was more than halved.

The debt crisis was no longer theoretical - it was existential. The U.S. Treasury, long the world’s financial anchor, was suddenly just another borrower, begging for credibility.

American Pain

The shock was not sudden but suffocating — a slow-motion crisis that crept into every household. As austerity bit, layoffs spread across the public sector and the contractors that fed off it. State governments, starved of federal transfers, slashed payrolls and shuttered programs. Once-thriving regional economies built around defense, infrastructure, or healthcare began to wither. By 2039, unemployment hovered near 10%, underemployment much higher.

Inflation, though no longer runaway, lingered above 6%, eating through stagnant wages. Groceries cost twice what they had a decade earlier, while rents soared as property taxes rose to fill state coffers. Millions of middle-income Americans found themselves squeezed between higher taxes and vanishing services. Savings eroded. Retirement plans were raided. Credit, once easy, became prohibitively expensive as banks hoarded liquidity in a climate of fear.

The healthcare system did not collapse outright — it frayed. Rural hospitals closed in clusters. Urban facilities turned away patients without private insurance. Medical professionals emigrated in quiet waves, lured by better pay and stability abroad. Insurance premiums doubled, coverage shrank.

Meanwhile, everyday life grew harsher. Power outages became common in older grids. Public transit lines shortened their routes. Schools went to four-day weeks. For the first time in generations, child poverty and hunger rose. Small luxuries — air travel, eating out, even dental visits — became markers of privilege.

For most Americans, the crisis wasn’t a single event but a steady narrowing of the possible — a sense that each year offered a little less than the one before. The economy still functioned, technically. But it no longer delivered hope.

A Retreat from the World

Abroad, America’s retrenchment redrew the map. The Pentagon, facing near-impossible budget constraints, began a historic drawdown. Bases in Europe and Asia closed. Aircraft carriers returned home. Enlistments were terminated early. Every branch shrunk in size dramatically. NATO, deprived of U.S. leadership, withered into formality.

Within months, the consequences were evident. China enforced a de facto blockade of Taiwan and proclaimed “peaceful reunification under new terms.” North Korea launched its own “reunification initiative” by force. In Europe, Russian forces tested NATO’s hollow core in the Baltics and the alliance responded with words, not troops. The late Vladimir Putin’s dream of a rebuilt Soviet Union became a reality in Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Only Poland’s nuclear weapons kept it from spreading further west.

For the first time since 1945, the world lacked a hegemon. The Pax Americana — the global peace guaranteed by U.S. might — dissolved. Trade routes grew perilous. Piracy surged. Insurance costs for trans-Pacific shipping tripled. Trade volumes fell by half.

The dollar, no longer unchallenged, lost its dominance. The Shanghai Clearing Union, led by China, became the hub for non-dollar settlements. The euro bloc’s new digital currency accounted for much of the rest. Globalization, once taken for granted, went into reverse.

A Fractured Republic

At home, the political consequences were seismic. The old partisan order — already brittle — splintered under the weight of disillusionment. The populist left, demanding wealth taxes and public control of key industries, faced off against the nationalist right, which claimed that democracy itself had failed.

From this turmoil emerged a new force: the National Restoration Movement (NRM) — an explicitly anti-democratic, pro-fascist coalition that promised not reform but rupture. Led by a former general turned television firebrand, the NRM’s slogan — “Discipline. Strength. Greatness.” — appeared on banners and billboards nationwide. Its message was simple: democracy was a luxury America could no longer afford.

The NRM capitalized on despair. It denounced the bond markets as “foreign masters,” blamed Congress for “decades of surrender,” and accused the media of “collusion with globalists.” Its rallies filled stadiums. Its militia-style “security brigades” patrolled protests. On social media, its leader vowed to “govern by decree until order and prosperity are restored.”

Polls now show the NRM’s candidate leading the presidential race — not narrowly, but decisively.

The NRM’s leader invokes the Trump presidency not as a warning, but as a precedent. “This isn’t alien to our traditions,” he tells crowds, his voice rising over chants of ‘Make America Great Again’. “Trump set tariffs when Congress refused. He sent the army into the cities when law and order broke down. He spent money when politicians were too weak to pass a budget. And he fought back when the globalists tried to steal our elections. We need that kind of fighter again.”

Democracy at the Edge

The institutions meant to safeguard democracy are faltering. State legislatures, radicalized by the crisis, have begun defying federal directives on taxation and immigration. Governors threaten to withhold revenues. Courts, already politicized, issue contradictory rulings. The military, stretched thin and demoralized by global retreat, has stayed neutral — so far.

In Washington, the president’s approval ratings hover below 15%. Congress is paralyzed between fiscal hawks and populist insurgents. The dollar’s stabilization has bought time, but not trust.

“Democracies can survive recessions, even depressions,” notes one think-tank analyst. “But it is harder to survive humiliation.” The humiliation, in this case, is not defeat on the battlefield but subservience to creditors — the sense that the nation’s destiny is now dictated by bondholders in Zurich and Shanghai rather than voters in Ohio or Arizona. Antisemitism is at record highs.

The Authoritarian Temptation

The NRM’s rise is neither sudden nor isolated. It builds on decades of eroding faith in liberal institutions — from Wall Street bailouts to pandemic mismanagement to frustrating, failed wars abroad. What changed was the sense of finality: that the old order had failed completely.

Its leader, speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to a crowd of perhaps 250,000, declared, “Democracy has become a suicide pact. We will end the chaos. We will make America proud, disciplined, and feared again.” The crowd erupted.

The movement’s economic plan is as radical as its politics. It promises a “sovereign restructuring” of U.S. debt — effectively defaulting on foreign-held bonds — and a return to industrial autarky. It vows to restore military power “by any means necessary” and to nationalize key sectors “in the national interest.” Markets, terrified, shudder. But for millions of desperate Americans, the promise of certainty trumps the fear of tyranny.

While elites debate constitutional collapse, daily life for most Americans continues to deteriorate. Infrastructure is neglected. Cities ration electricity during peak demand. Schools shorten their academic year for lack of funds. Public transportation systems shut down in smaller metros.

Healthcare, already broken, now verges on collapse. State governments have reintroduced “emergency vouchers” for low-income patients, redeemable only at designated facilities. Drug shortages are common. A black market in basic medicines thrives.

A sense of exhaustion pervades the country. “We used to think elections mattered,” says a teacher in Pennsylvania. “Now it feels like we’re voting for who gets to manage the decline.”

The young, disillusioned and overtaxed, are leaving in record numbers. Canada, Australia, and Germany have become destinations for what one economist calls “the new American diaspora.” The U.S., once a magnet for immigrants, is now a net exporter of talent.

Suicides are rising. So are deaths from alcohol and drugs. Child poverty is climbing — and elder poverty, too.

America remains vast, inventive, and rich in resources. It will most likely endure, in some form. But the era in which it underwrote the world’s peace, prosperity, and ideals is over. The “indispensable nation” has become dispensable.



***

This is a realistic, if tail-edge, case. And to those who say it’s over the top, I’d point to where we are right now, in 2025. There is no bottom anymore. The phrase “that could never happen here” doesn’t apply to America — not after the past decade. We have one evil major party, one stupid major party, and a voting public that mostly can’t be bothered. Maybe Congress will stumble into competence. Or maybe AI will save us. Or kill us.