Michael Wood

Michael Wood

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Nancy Schwei's avatar
Nancy Schwei
Oct 24, 2025

We had all the information. People couldn’t be bothered to pay attention. I’m sick to think this is our likely future. Thanks for saying it like it is; an evil party, a stupid party, and those who can’t be bothered. You nailed it.

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Joan Bailey's avatar
Joan Bailey
Oct 24, 2025

This is a picture of our current Orwell’s “1984”. The chilling scenarios you’ve spelled out could very well become reality. Some of these are beginning to happen now. The statement “this would/could never happen in America “, has been replaced by “I can’t believe this is happening in America “. You’ve written a discouraging but realistic glimpse at what this country might become in a decade from now. What’s hard to fathom is I’m not sure even “we, the people “ can stop the train wreck from happening. In just 10 short months, 250 years of hard fought freedoms and principles are being flushed down the golden toilet. Thank you for writing this Micheal.

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