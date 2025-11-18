Michael Wood
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Tell Me How This Ends
More Iran thoughts
Mar 2
•
Michael Wood
77
9
24
February 2026
Iran Thoughts
I woke up this morning and my wife informed me that we were at war with Iran, and my response was “why?” That’s a bad sign.
Feb 28
•
Michael Wood
114
17
28
January 2026
How the Government of the United States Loses Its Legitimacy
The most important question in American life right now is whether the Trump administration represents a transient danger—or the opening chapter of a…
Jan 25
•
Michael Wood
69
8
20
Venezuela and Trump Derangement Syndrome
I have a bad feeling about this
Jan 5
•
Michael Wood
86
12
22
November 2025
The New American Political Doom Loop
Or, Our Spanish Future
Nov 18, 2025
•
Michael Wood
25
7
10
America Needs a New Party
At least in large swaths of the country
Nov 3, 2025
•
Michael Wood
64
19
22
October 2025
Bill Kristol & Michael Wood: The End of The Republic?
I joined The Bulwark for a Sunday morning talk. It got a little dark.
Oct 27, 2025
•
Michael Wood
27
6
2
Debt and The End of Pax Americana
A dispatch from a future 'tail-risk' scenario
Oct 24, 2025
•
Michael Wood
158
43
43
No Kings? How About No Presidents, Either
An independently elected executive is a recipe for tyranny
Oct 17, 2025
•
Michael Wood
69
28
15
The Emerging Shape of American Politics
Dynamism v. Reaction / Open v. Closed
Oct 7, 2025
•
Michael Wood
55
8
22
I Am Worried That We Will Lose the Next Big War
Our leaders posture on TV while China studies how to send our ships to the bottom
Oct 2, 2025
•
Michael Wood
107
17
42
September 2025
Nukes: We’re All Turkeys on Thanksgiving Eve
The Cold War was dangerous. A multi-sided nuclear world is worse.
Sep 29, 2025
•
Michael Wood
45
6
12
© 2026 Michael Wood
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts